Hyderabad girl Aditi Vittal gets admission offer from London School of Economics

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK.COM/ADITI.VITTAL.5 Meet Hyderabad girl Aditi Vittal

Aditi Vittal, a CBSE Class 12 student at Sadhu Vaswani International School (SVIS), Kompally has bagged admission offer in economics programme from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science. She also got admission offer from the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, the University of Warwick, and the University of Edinburgh.

For the flagship economics programme of LSE, a student required a minimum 90 per or higher in all subjects, with a minimum 95 per cent in three subjects ad 90 per cent above in two subjects. They also required a minimum 7 score at IELTS. A student of the humanities and social sciences, Aditi aims to become an economist. As per report, she was motivated to take the Humanities and Social Sciences stream in 12th following her principal’s guidance as she secured good marks in arts combination in class 10.

Apart from her study, Aditi took part in the Harvard Pre-college programme on Great Ideas in macroeconomics, online certification course in macroeconomics by edX. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Vittal launched the digital version of the the school magazine and kept engaged herself with online competitions and her passion filmmaking.

The London School of Economics has received over 25,000 applications for its 1,600 courses.

READ MORE | How a Maharashtra radio station helped educate poor students without smartphones

Latest Education News