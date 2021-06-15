CBSE launches 'Innovation Ambassador Program' with AICTE to strengthen mentoring capacity of teachers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Over 40,000 teachers participated in the online awareness program

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the 'Innovation Ambassador Program' to train teachers in strengthening their mentoring capacity. The programme was launched in collaboration with the Innovation Cell, AICTE, Ministry of Education where teachers from affiliated schools will be trained on following five modules- Design Thinking and Innovation, Idea generation and Ideal hand-holding, Intellectual Property Rights, Product/ Prototype development, Finance, Sales and HR.

Over 40,000 teachers participated in the online awareness program held on the advocacy of the Innovation Ambassador Program. Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE said, "students need enabling environment in schools to undertake innovative tasks and to ideate. What is required is to mentor these students and align education with the goals of NEP 2020."

Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, expressed hope in the students as they learn to observe their surroundings and encouraged to innovate in schools.

The CBSE has also partnered with National Council of Applied Economic Research for a project on skilling in schools. According to the release, NCEAR will undertake a research study in two phases, the first phase will analyse the inputs from CBSE, compare the existing teaching and learning patterns to identify the gaps and issues with the current program being run in CBSE schools.

The second phase of the study will focus on identifying steps and corrective measures to overcome these constraints and strengthen the factors identified in phase 1 in order to make skilling program in CBSE schools more relevant and impactful.

