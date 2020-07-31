Compartment Exams: SC asks CBSE to consider students' grievances in a week

Image Source : PTI CBSE/FILE

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to "appropriately" consider representations of petitioners seeking cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations.

Advocate Shakti Pandey, representing petitioners, had filed an urgency application before the apex court. The plea had asked for cancellation of the exams or "provisionally passing" the students.

"It is noticed that the petitioners have not made representation to the CBSE. It is open to the petitioners to make representation to the competent authority of the CBSE within one week from today, and if so made, the competent authority may consider the same appropriately and in accordance with law within one week therefrom and communicate the decision taken thereon to the representations within the same time," the court said in its order.

Many students say they have failed by 2-4 marks in one subject. They are urging the board to cancel the compartment exams and award them grace marks, clearing their way for admissions in colleges.

Reacting on the day's developments, advocate Pandey said that the apex court passed a reasonable order considering the current alarming situation. The Supreme Court has made it clear that the CBSE shall consider the grievances of the students with respect to compartment exams and decide upon the same within 7 days of filing the representation, he told India TV Digital.

"Because of compartment in one subject, we are unable to take admission into colleges. If they conduct exams in September, our whole year will get wasted because all the private college admissions are ending in August itself, and will begin classes from September. Some universities have already started the counseling process and we are not able to get any seats. CBSE should cancel compartment exams and declare results on the basis of best of 3 subjects," a student said.

Three reasons for the cancellation of compartment exams.

If you all are agree then retweet it as much you can. @cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank give one reason for conducting compartment exams.#cancelcompartment #cancelcompartmentexam2020 pic.twitter.com/ZaG6osOrcu — ♥ ✮ ᗰᗩᔕTEᖇ ᔕᗩTYᗩᗰ ✮ ♥ (@_galat_launda_) July 30, 2020

