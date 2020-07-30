Cancel CBSE Compartment exams, award grace marks, students demand

Image Source : PTI CBSE (REPRESENTATIONAL)

Students who have failed in Class 10 and Class 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are demanding cancellation of their compartment examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the dates for the examinations have not been announced yet, students are staunchly opposing the exams. The CBSE has said compartment examinations will be held as soon as the situation is conducive and in consultation with the government.

Many students said they have failed by 2-4 marks in one subject. They are urging the board to cancel the compartment exams and award them grace marks, clearing their way for admissions in colleges.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court against the compartment examinations. "My prayer before the apex court seeks to either cancel exams or provisionally pass students so that they can apply for further studies, and conduct the exam later when the pandemic is over," advocate Shakti Pandey told India TV. "If the examinations are conducted during the pandemic, students' lives will be at risk, and if exams are postponed then one year of the students will get wasted," he said.

The apex court is expected to hear the matter tomorrow.

"Because of compartment in one subject, we are unable to take admission into colleges. If they conduct exams in September, our whole year will get wasted because all the private college admissions are ending in August itself, and will begin classes from September. Some universities have already started the counseling process and we are not able to get any seats. CBSE should cancel compartment exams and declare results on the basis of best of 3 subjects," a student told India TV.

From a CBSE Compartment student: "Many students have got compartment in just one subject, failed by just 1-3 marks. Cancel exams, pass students by awarding them grace marks" @cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/RQHBev3jtR — Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) July 26, 2020

Three reasons for the cancellation of compartment exams.

If you all are agree then retweet it as much you can. @cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank give one reason for conducting compartment exams.#cancelcompartment #cancelcompartmentexam2020 pic.twitter.com/ZaG6osOrcu — ♥ ✮ ᗰᗩᔕTEᖇ ᔕᗩTYᗩᗰ ✮ ♥ (@_galat_launda_) July 30, 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage