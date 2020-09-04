CBSE Compartment Exams: SC directs CBSE to file reply on plea seeking cancellation of exams by September 7

Image Source : PTI FILE

Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to file an affidavit on students' plea seeking cancellation of Compartment exams scheduled in last week of September. The CBSE has also been asked to explain how it intends to hold exam amid COVID-19.

Next hearing in the case would be held on September 10.

The plea was filed by advocate Shakti Pandey on behalf of around 2,10,000 students who were placed in the compartment category after the CBSE released results in July. According to the petitioners, it shall be impossible for CBSE to safely conduct the compartment examination amid the pandemic. They have also argued that since the compartment exams were not conducted in July, students have been unable to take admissions in universities.

HIGHLIGHTS:

11:55 AM: SC directs CBSE to file affidavit on students' plea seeking cancellation of compartment exams scheduled in last week of September. The CBSE also asked to explain how it intends to hold exam amid COVID-19.

11:52 AM: Supreme Court tells CBSE to file their affidavit by september 7 stipulating scheme, if any and reply to contentions. Matter will now be taken up on September 10.

11:51 AM: Advocate for CBSE - They are contradicting themselves. They dont want exams and they want admission in university.

11:50 AM: Advocate for petitioners says that will be too late then. Students have to get admissions in universities.

11:48 AM: SC says CBSE can file affidavit. "Whatever scheme you have, place it in your reply. We’ll have it on Tuesday. When is exam to be conducted?"

Advocate for CBSE: End of september.

11:47 AM: Advocate for CBSE - Have increased centres for conduct of exam. About 1200 from 500 centres as of now. All precautions are being taken. These for students who want to improve or do not fall under scheme, which was approved. Now in 1 class, only 12 students will sit as against 40.

11:46 AM: Khanwilkar J - They cannot be equated with other students?

11:45 AM: Advocate for petitioner - CBSE had scheme who did not give main exam.

11:44 AM: Justice Khanwilkar: Will cancellation of exams help you? If that is granted, where do you stand?

11:43 AM: Advocate says Main exam not conducted. CBSE has not stated why it cannot cancel the compartment exam. Schools are also not open, its September already. Ultimately, they’ll come under the category of “fail”.

11:42 AM: Petitioners' advocate says - "We have challenged the August 6 notification of CBSE. We filed a representation but a vague reply has come from CBSE."

11.40 AM: Hearing begins in SC

The petitioners have sought a direction to the CBSE to cancel the compartment exam. They also prayed to set aside the CBSE notifications dated August 6 and August 12, mandating compartment exams.

Earlier, a similar plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court with a direction to challenge the notification dated August 6, 2020. "A substantive petition needs to be filed to assail the August 6 CBSE representation. The CBSE has already given its reasons. You please file the notification. We'll give you the liberty to do so," Justice Khanwilkar had said.

