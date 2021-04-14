CBSE will give 15-day notice before announcing Class 12 board exam new schedule

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The CBSE on Wednesday informed that it will give at least 15-day advance notice to the students, schools before announcing the new dates of Class 12 board exams 2021 after it postponed the existing scheduled examination which was to take place from May 4 to June 14, 2021, in view of the pandemic and safety, the well-being of students.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in the day cancelled Class 10 board exams and postponed examinations of Class 12, as Covid cases continue to rise.

The decision was taken after PM Modi met Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Considering the resurgence of the pandemic and school closures and also taking in account the safety and well-being of students, the Ministry of Education said that a decision was taken to defer the Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams.

The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 and the results were to be announced by July 15.

"The Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class 12 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board," Nishank tweeted.

Class 10 students can appear in board exams if not satisfied with internal assessment

"Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," the Minister said.

CBSE to review situation on June 1 to conduct Class 12 board exam

Nishank further said that the Class 12 exams will be held later, and the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the CBSE. He also ensured that details regarding the plan will be shared subsequently. "A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations."

The Minister mentioned that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. Besides Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in the wake of the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.

The country is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states.

Unlike state Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country.

(With IANS inputs)

