India records 1,84,372 new COVID cases, 1027 deaths in 24 hours, highest-ever single-day spike

India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the highest-ever single-day spike ever since the pandemic began, according to Union Health Ministry. India also witnessed 1,027 deaths due to covid-19 in a single day, taking a toll at 172,115. This is the highest daily death count in nearly six months. With this, India's Covid-19 tally has shot up to 13,873,825 cases, according to Health Ministry.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with over 60,000 new cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state from 8 pm on April 14 till 7 am on May 1. Section 144 has been imposed in the state and only essential services will be allowed for the next 15 days. The state recorded 60,212 cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi witnessed 13,468 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day count so far.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,519,208), Kerala (1,172,882), Karnataka (1,074,869), Tamil Nadu (940,145), and Andhra Pradesh (928,664).

