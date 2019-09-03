Image Source : PTI CBSE 2019 Class 10 compartment exam question papers released

CBSE 2019: Class 10 compartment exam question papers released. Download all three sets of major subjects here

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released Class 10 question papers for compartment examination 2019. Students who will appear for the CBSE Class 10 examination can study the pattern of questions can through thoroughly analyse the pattern and type of questions asked by CBSE in previous year examination, through these question papers. Direct links to all three sets of major subjects are provided below. Students can download it through this article.

All the CBSE Class 10 compartment question papers 2019 are set in a similar way as in CBSE Board examinations that are conducted in March-April months. These question paper will help the students to get an idea about the nature of questions and important topics to be asked in the upcoming CSBE Class 10 Board Examination 2020.

Here are the direct links to download the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019 Question Papers:

This year, the number of Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQS) was increased by CBSE in Class 10 question papers for all major subjects. This came as a huge relief to students from attempting a number of subjective type questions for which they had to write long answers. This helped the students in completing to students from attempting a number of subjective type questions for which they had to write long answers.

