CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021-2022 in two terms. Check term-wise subjects, duration, other details

As the board exams for classes 10th and 12th inch closer, CBSE on Thursday announced that the date sheet for both exams will be released on October 18. Apart from this, the board said that Term 1 examinations which is an objective type examination, will go on for 90 minutes. Term 2 paper is a subjective type paper. Term 1 and Term 2 papers will be conducted in November 2021, and March-April 2022 respectively.

Since an array of examinations have to be conducted for both classes, CBSE has divided the exams in two terms. Here are all the information you need to know for the upcoming exams.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class XII, and 75 subjects in class X, thus conducting total 189 examinations across the two terms. These subjects are divided into major subjects and minor subjects. Class X major subjects include Hindi Course - A, Mathematics standard, Home Science, Hindi Course-B, Science, Social Science, Computer Applications, English Language & Literature, and Mathematics Basic Class XII major subjects include Hindi Elective, History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Info Prac (New), Computer Science (New), English Core, and Hindi Core. Class X Minor subjects include Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayala, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping & Accounting, Urdu Course-B, Retail, IT, Security, Automotive, and others Class XII minor subjects include English Elective, Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Urdu Core, Sanskrit Core, Retail, IT, Web Application, Bio-Technology, Financial Markets Management, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing, and others. Examinations will now start at 11:30 AM instead of 10:30 AM, keeping the winter session in view. Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates. All facilities and policies earlier provided to CWSN candidates will continue in these examinations as well. The date sheet for class X, and class XII exams comes out on October 18, 2021

