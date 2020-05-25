CBSE to conduct remaining Class 10, 12 board exams at 15,000 centres across country

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBSE to hold remaining class 10, class 12 board exams at 15,000 centres across the country. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining board exams for class 10, class 12 at over 15,000 centres across the country. The Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3,000 centres only, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed on Monday.

CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' pic.twitter.com/JW2Oxagr40 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

As per the MHA order, no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zones -- the specific geographical areas defined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) where positive COVID-19 cases are found.

CBSE had earlier announced the date sheet of Class 12 Board exam. The pending exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. Students can visit CBSE's official website -- cbse.nic.in -- for more details on the CBSE Board Class 12 date sheet.

CBSE board will hold 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12. This includes six Class 10 Board exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for Class 12 students to be conducted across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi Intermediate students.

