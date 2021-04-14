CBSE Board Exams: PM Modi to meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, top officials shortly

Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss issues related to board exams shortly with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

CBSE board exams 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Education Secretary, and other government officials to discuss the issue of CBSE Board exams, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. The meeting will take place virtually shortly.

According to reports, a decision on whether to conduct the CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and 12th could be taken during the key meet. Reports say that PM Modi has taken note of demands to cancel exams as a fresh wave of Covid-19 situation has gripped the nation.

The CBSE Board exams are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7, the result will be announced by July 15.

The chorus to postpone or cancelled exams are ongoing as already over a lakh petitions to cancel exams have been signed at change.org. The ministers, politicians, actors came in support of the students and parents, apart from cancelling the exams, some suggest to conduct exams online.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested alternative methods apart from appealing government to cancel exams. "Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled,," the chief minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, ""In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions." While actor Sonu Soood extended support to the students, saying, “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives."

