Friday, January 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CBSE Board Exam 2021: Only those passing Pre-Board to get admit card? Here's the truth

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Only those passing Pre-Board to get admit card? Here's the truth

The fact check department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed the news as 'fake' and described it as baseless.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2021 17:47 IST
CBSE board exams,CBSE Board Exams 2021,PIB Fact Check,PIB Fake News,CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates,,Fak
Image Source : PTI

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Only those passing Pre-Board to get admit card? Here's the truth 

A news report claiming that only those who will pass the Pre-Board exams will be given the admit card to appear for the CBSE Board 2021 has been circulating in the social media. This has created a lot of confusion among students as well as the teachers. 

The said article, being shared on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, claims that the Pre-Board exams would be conducted twice and students would need to pass in both to get the admit card for final board exams scheduled to be held from May 4 till June 10 in offline mode. 

FACT CHECK

The fact check department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed the news as 'fake' and described it as baseless. 

"In a news, it is being claimed that those students who pass pre-board exams will get the admit card for board exams. This claim in false. CBSE has not made any such announcement," a tweet by PIB Fact Check said.

Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin May 4 onwards, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced on December 31. Results of the key examinations will be declared by July 15, Nishank said. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet to be released this week? Here's how to download

Schools will be allowed to conduct the practical project/internal assessment of Class 10 from March 1 to the last date of conduct of theory exams.  

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted next year through the paper-pen mode. Officials from the CBSE board have clarified that there is no proposal to conduct online exams.

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News