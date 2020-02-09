Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam Students Attention! CBSE Marksheets won't have 'Failed' or 'Compartment'

In yet another bid by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reduce the exam stress from a student's life, the 10th and 12th class mark sheets will now no longer feature words like 'failed' or 'compartment'. This has been done as per a general understanding that such words impact the self-esteem of a student which in turn leads them to a path of self-destruction.

As per reports, CBSE has asked the principals and heads of affiliated schools and regional offices to suggest for alternatives to words like failed and compartment. This words, obviously, need to be advised keeping in mind their impact on the morale of the students.

Some suggestions called for 'compartmental exam' to be termed as 'special exam' or 'second exam', while failed could well be replaced by 'unqualified' or 'not qualified'.

After receiving all the suggestions and going through all the alternatives, CBSE will decide on the words that will be used in place of failed and department. All schools and affiliated institutions will have to follow these words.

Currently, students who fail in more than two exams are termed 'failed' while those failing in a one or two examinations are categorized as 'compartment'.

CBSE Board Exams 2020 will commence from February 15, 2020. The mark sheets after the evaluation of the results of these board exams could well feature the new terms that the education board will decide.

