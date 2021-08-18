BSEB OFSS Inter Admissions 2021: First merit list released, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 first merit list will be released on August 18.

Bihar School Examination Board is going to release the BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 first merit list on August 18. Candidates can check the first merit list for Class 11 from the official site of BSEB, i.e., ofssbihar.in. The application process for Class 11 admissions can be done from the official website of BSEB from August 18 to August 24, 2021.

The Bihar class 11 merit list helps in admission to Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar. Candidates who have not been enlisted in the merit list can make changes in the application form between August 18 to August 24.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of OFSS Bihar on ofssbihar.in. Click on BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 Class 11 link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen. Check the details and download the PDF file. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Other board candidates will have to wait for a while to apply as BSEB will again open the window of registration for CBSE, ICSE, and other boards whose result is still pending. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB OFSS.

READ| NTA AIAPGET Exam 2021: Important notice released, details here

ALSO READ| IIM-Nagpur launches MBA for working professionals; check application, admission process details

Latest Education News