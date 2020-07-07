Image Source : PTI CBSE cuts syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, core concepts retained

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the revised syllabus for Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Classes 9 to 12. As per the HRD Minister, the CBSE syllabus for this year’s classes 9 to 12 has been reduced by 30 percent. The focus has been to retain the core concepts. Nishank said the decision has been taken after discussions with students, teachers, CBSE board and other stakeholders. “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th,” Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” he added.

Last month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had pitched for a 30 per cent reduction in syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the pandemic.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Results 2020: Here's how CBSE will award marks to Class 12, Class 10 students

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Result, 12 Result 2020 to be declared by July 15; notification issued

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage