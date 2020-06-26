Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result, 12 Result 2020 to be declared by July 15

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the CBSE Board to issue a notification regarding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Class 10 exam and CBSE Board Class 12 exam 2020. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be conducted in July this year. According to the CBSE Board, the CBSE Result 2020 will be declared by July 15. The date for the declaration of CBSE Result 2020 was confirmed by Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Moreover, the CBSE Board exams which were pending due to the COVID-19 situation have been cancelled, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose for sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Bhardwaj said in the official notification.

"Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he added.

If class 12 students appear for optional exams, marks obtained will be treated as the final score, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said.

The Supreme Court has also permitted the CBSE Board to go ahead with its assessment scheme to award marks to students for cancelled exams.

According to the CBSE assessment policy, the students will be marked according to the marks achieved by them in the last three papers of board exams.

