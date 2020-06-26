Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE Board Exams 2020: ICSE Class 10, Class 12 exam results to be declared by July 15

ICSE Board Exam 2020: The ICSE Board Class 10 exam and the ICSE Board Class 12 exam will be declared by July 15 after Supreme Court on Friday accepted the revised assessment scheme notification submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Both CBSE and ICSE told the apex court that the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams can be declared by mid of July.

The date for the declaration of CBSE Result 2020 was confirmed by Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"After perusing the draft notification we permit the CBSE to issue the notification, Class 10 and 12 exams of CBSE scheduled for July 1-15 will be governed by this order".

During the hearing, the ICSE Board told Supreme Court that it agrees with the scheme framed by CBSE but the only difference is that it will also give the option to both class X and XII students to take a test of it is conducted in future.

ICSE's lawyer Jaideep Gupta says, I have gone through the CBSE affidavit. Our affidavit is more or less the same. But our averaging formula is not the same as the CBSE. https://t.co/KapygsniV7 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

"We accept the notification issued by CBSE. Any other petition considering the subject of conducting exams for Class X and XII by CBSE scheduled for July 1 to July 15, 2020, stands disposed off by this order. ICSE in principle will issue similar notification," ICSE told the apex court.

ICSE also told Supreme Court that it will follow a slightly different assessment scheme for awarding marks to students and it will notify within a week.

"We will follow the same pattern as proposed by CBSE and we will notify it for our students," ICSE Board said.

As per the evaluation scheme submitted by CBSE, which has been approved by the Supreme Court, students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 and 12 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

If class 12 students appear for optional exams, marks obtained will be treated as the final score, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said.

The decision by the ICSE Board comes soon after the CBSE Board declared the cancellation of CBSE Board Class 10 exams and CBSE Board Class 12 exams. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ICSE Board cancelled the pending ICSE Board Class 10 exam and the ICSE Board Class 12 exam.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage