CBSE Board Results 2020: Here's how CBSE will award marks to Class 12 students

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Supreme Court has approved CBSE's scheme on cancellation of board exams, re-assessment formula

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to go ahead with its assessment scheme to award marks to students for cancelled class 10, class 12 exams. Now cancelled, the rescheduled board exams of class 10, class 12 were to take place from July 1-15, 2020.

Informing the top court, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said if class 12 students appear for optional exams, the marks obtained will be treated as their final score. CBSE on Friday cancelled remaining class 10 board exams and left an option for class 12 to take exams when the board will think it will be conducive to conduct examinations.

CBSE Board 2020 Result: Class 12 marks evaluation

CBSE's assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in the last three papers of board exams. The Supreme Court has permitted CBSE to go ahead with its assessment scheme to award marks to students for cancelled exams. However, class 12 students will get a chance to sit for optional exams to improve their score, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

SC permits CBSE to cancel board exams

SC has permitted CBSE to issue notification on cancellation of remaining board exams of classes 10 and 12 scheduled in July.

When will CBSE declare 2020 Board Results?

CBSE has informed the Supreme Court that it will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj informed.

