BITSAT 2021 postponed, exam registration date extended. Check details

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has postponed BITSAT 2021 examination. The BITSAT exam is likely to be held during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced during June. Earlier, the admission test was scheduled to be held from June 24 to June 29.

The registration date for BITSAT has also been extended till June 30. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website-- bitsadmission.com.

"Considering the current pandemic situation BITSAT 2021 online tests ( earlier scheduled during June 24-29 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT 2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced to the website sometime during June 2021. Please check this website in the first week of June 2021 for any updates," the official notice reads.

Candidates can submit their forms up to 5 pm on June 30 on the official website-- bitsadmission.com.

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. For students who want to appear for the exam in Dubai, irrespective of gender, the application fee is Rs 7,000.

BITSAT is held for admission to integrated first degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.

