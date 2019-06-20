BCECE LE 2019: Admit card released bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; check how to download

BCECE LE

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Lateral Entry (BCECE LE) admit card for BCECE LE 2019 examination has been released on the official website. Candidates who have registered themselves in the online mode can download their admit card from the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Notably, the admit card will not be sent through the post. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card in the exam hall.

How to Download BCECE LE 2019 Admit Card

The candidates who are to download the admit card need to follow these simple steps given below:

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidates need to see the tab “ Online Application Forms”.

Step 3: The candidates need to click the link of the admit card which will redirect them to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, they need to click on the admit card icon which will open in a new window.

Step 5: In the new window, the candidates need to click on the link again and enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: On submission, the admit card will appear on the screen which they need to download and take a print out.