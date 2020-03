Andhra class 10 examinations to be postponed for two weeks

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday announced to the postponement of Class 10 examinations for two weeks, in the view of coronavirus threat in the state. The APBSE class 10 examinations were scheduled to begin on March 10. The exact dates will be announced only after getting relief from COVID-19.

