8 who travelled in AP Sampark Kranti Express test positive for COVID-19

8 passengers, who traveled in AP Sampark Kranti Express, test positive for covid-19

At least eight people, who had travelled in Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express train on March 13, have been tested positive, Railways said on Saturday. The passengers had boarded the train from Delhi for the destination Ramagundam Railway station. The Railways Ministry advised people to avoid non-essential travel and minimize the chances of coronavirus transmission.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Railways Ministry said, "8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens."

As precautionary measures, Indian Railways has earlier announced that all trains are being sanitized completely. The Railways had also cancelled several trains and appealed the passengers to avoid travelling. So far, 271 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Globally, the infected cases are nearing 3,00,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities.

