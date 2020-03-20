Andhra Pradesh reports third COVID-19 case after Saudi-returned tests positive in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh has reported its third COVID-19 case after a Saudi returned tested positive in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported its third confirmed coronavirus case after a person tested positive in Visakhapatnam. As per the officials, the person who has been tested COVID 19 positive in Vizag has returned from Saudi Arabia. On Friday, the total confirmed cases of coronavirus infected people in India surged to 169 while fatal cases toll has reached 5 after an Italian national who was being treated in Jaipur died on Friday.