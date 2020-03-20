Delhi Govt all advises private sector offices, multinational companies, IT firms to allow work from home

Delhi Govt advises all private sector offices, multinational companies, IT firms to allow work from home

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday advised all private sector offices including multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corporate offices situated in NCT of Delhi to allow their employees to work from home till March 31. The government also advised the public to remain at home particularly the senior citizens and the children. Kejriwal's advisory came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to resort to pro-active measures to counter the growing threat of coronavirus. In his address to the nation PM Modi asked people to abide by a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22. Hes asked the all Indians to stay at their homes from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday.

"In wake of coronavirus, i want people of India to abide by 'Janata Curfew'. This curfew will be enacted by the people for the safety of the people. On Sunday, March 22, i want everyone to stay at their homes from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm," PM Modi said.

The cases of novel coronavirus are increasing in India rapidly with the count crossing 190 now. India has also reported fifth death due to Covid-19.

The global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has reached 9,881, with over 2,42,000 infections, drawing comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

ALSO READ | Janata Curfew on Sunday: PM Modi asks nation to take pro-active measures in wake of COVID-19