Not being allowed to attend classes over fee payment delays, students of ABES Engineering College say

The students of ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad have alleged that the authorities are not allowing those who haven't paid the fees to attend the online classes. The students of the engineering college are continuously demanding that the fees of the current semester be reduced in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are being charged for most of the facilities which we are not using and will not use for the upcoming months. The college officials are forcing us to pay the fees otherwise they will not register us for the current semester," a student said.

The students were asked to pay the fees latest by July 31, 2020. According to the notification issued by the college, the new session commenced from August 4, 2020.

"You all are required to register yourself through student's login at College ERP on 4th and 5th August 2020. The virtual teaching-learning will start from 5th August 2020 immediately after your online registration," the college notification stated.

According to a mail from the college admin, as many as 34 students haven't paid the fees yet.

"Before clearing dues, the registration portal will not be open and you will be unable to register. The faculty will be unable to mark your attendance in spite of you attending classes," the mail stated.

"I have sent multiple emails to the accounts department of the college asking for the detailed description of the amount of the fees which should include all charges but they are not providing anything. They are just demanding an amount of Rs. 1,30,000 with any description of the amount," said a fourth-year student.

"We are ready to pay the fees but at least give us detailed structure fees--tuition fee, library charges, book bank charges, and other charges," the student added.

However, most of the students told indiatvnews.com that they only want to pay the tuition fees.

"If fee reduction is not possible, then at least give us more time or allow us to pay in installments," said another student.

What are the demands of ABES Colleges students?

All the students should be allowed to attend the online classes irrespective of the fact that they pay the fees or not. Students are demanding that the college should tell them the full structure of the fee. Students are also demanding relaxation in the fees due to the financial crisis amid the pandemic. If relaxation is not possible then they should be allowed to pay the fees in installments

Indiatvnews.com tried to contact the college administration but there hasn't been any response so far.

