UGC NET December 2024 result: Expected date, how to download, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET December 2024 result soon

UGC NET December 2024 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the UGC NET 2024 result date. Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to download UGC NET 2024 result using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

As per past trends, the UGC NET 2024 results are usually announced between 31 and 42 days from the exam date. According to that, the results are expected to be released by the last week of February or the first week of March. However, there is no official confirmation from the officials regarding the release of UGC NET 2024 result date. Once declared, candidates will be able to access the UGC NET December 2024 result link at the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET December 2024 results?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET December 2024 results'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your credentials.

UGC NET December 2024 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save UGC NET December 2024 results for future reference.

The testing agency has already released the UGC NET December 2024 provisional answer keys, with the objection window on February 3. Based on the submitted challenges, final answer keys will be released by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the corresponding answer key will be revised and updated for all candidates. The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the results.

It is expected that the testing agency will release UGC NET December 2024 final results along with the final answer keys. Once out, the candidates can download it from the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.