UGC NET 2024 answer key: Submit your responses before closure of window - how to raise objections

UGC NET 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window tomorrow for the UGC NET Answer Key 2024. All those who appeared in the exam and wish to challenge the provisional answer keys can do so by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Notably, the objection window will be closed tomorrow at 6 pm. Candidates have been advised to submit their responses as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 200 per question to challenge the key. The candidates can pay the processing fee through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI payment modes.

UGC NET 2024: How to raise objections against provisional answer keys?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the ' UGC NET 2024 answer keys '

' It will redirect you to a login window.

Provide your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Click on 'View Answer Sheet' for marked responses and to view or challenge for answer keys, click on the link click ''challenge'' button to view provisional answer keys and challenge questions.

You will see question IDs in sequential order, candidates are advised to see question as per question ID not as per sequence number.

The ID next to the question under the column 'Correct options' stands for the correct answer keys to be used by NTA. The dropped questions are highlighted and not for challenge.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

You may upload supporting documents in which you can select 'choose file' and upload

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, 'submit and review claims' and move to the next screen.

You will see a display of all the option IDs you have challenged.

Click on 'Modify your claims' in case you wish to modify the claims or click on 'final submit'

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Kindly pay the fee by clicking on 'pay now'. The claims will be save finally after successful payment of requisite fee.

Select payment mode, pay fee, and submit

Direct link to raise objections