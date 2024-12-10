UGC NET December 2024: Registration window closes today- fees, age limit, relaxation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/UGC UGC NET December: Registration window closes today

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the December session 2024 University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. No application will be entertained after 11:50 pm today, December 10. If the candidate has completed the application but has not remitted the application fee, they can do so before December 11 at 11:50 pm. After that, the candidates will have an opportunity to rectify mistakes in their application form from December 12 to 13, up to 11:50 pm.

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET 2024 December exam will be conducted between January 1 and 19 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates willing to appear in the national entrance test can submit their application forms within the timeline. Otherwise, they won't be able to appear in the exam. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to successfully submit their application forms.

UGC NET December 2024: How to apply?

Go to the official website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

Register yourself by providing essential details such as e-mail address and Mobile Number

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UGC NET December 2024: Application Fee

General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD/third gender: Rs. 325/-

UGC NET December 2024: Age Limit, relaxation

Only those who fulfil the age criteria will be awarded for JRF, and considered for the assistant professor posts or admission to PhD.

Age required for JRF - applicants should not be more than 30 years as on the first day of the month the exam is conducted i.e. January 1, 2025. A relaxation of up to 5 years is given to those belonging to the reserved categories such as OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, third gender categories, and female applicants.

Age required for assistant professor - No upper age limit

Age limit for PhD admission - No upper age limit

According to the testing agency, relaxation will be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/ related subject of the post-graduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on the production of a certificate from the appropriate authority. Applicants who have completed their LLM will be given three years’ relaxation in age and a 5-year relaxation is given to those who have served in the armed forces, subject to the length of service, it added.