UGC NET December 2024: Registration window closes tomorrow, here's how to apply, fee, and more

Monday, December 09, 2024
     
UGC NET December 2024 registration window will close tomorrow, December 10. Candidates wishing to appear for the exam can submit their application forms before the window closes.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 09, 2024 12:03 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 12:20 IST
UGC NET December 2024 exam registration window closes
UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the UGC – NET December 2024 tomorrow, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii)‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ and (iii)‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. According to the notification,  the last date to submit the Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI) is December 11. After that, the candidates will have a chance to edit their submitted applications, if they have made any mistakes in their applications. The facility to rectify the application forms will remain available from December 12 to 13.

UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted from January, 01 to 19 at various exam centres. Candidates can download their admit cards one week before the exam. The date of releasing the admit card will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to submit their applications to appear in the exam. 

Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

Pattern of Examination

The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiplechoice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

Marks Marks Number of

Questions

 MCQ  Total duration
100 50 The questions in Paper I intend to assess
the teaching/ research aptitude of the
candidate. It will primarily be designed to
test reasoning ability, reading
comprehension, divergent thinking and
general awareness of the Candidate.		 03 hours (180
minutes) without
any break.
200 100  This is based on the subject selected by the
candidate and will assess domain
knowledge.		  

UGC NET December 2024: How to apply?

  • Candidates can apply for UGC - NET December 2024 through the “Online” mode only through the
  • website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.
  • Provide essential details such as e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online
  • Application Form while registering 
  • Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UGC NET December 2024: Application Fee

  • General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1150/-
  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-
  • SC/ST/PwD/third gender: Rs. 325/-
