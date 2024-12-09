UGC NET December 2024: Registration window closes tomorrow, here's how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2024 exam registration window closes tomorrow, December 9.

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the UGC – NET December 2024 tomorrow, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii)‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ and (iii)‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. According to the notification, the last date to submit the Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI) is December 11. After that, the candidates will have a chance to edit their submitted applications, if they have made any mistakes in their applications. The facility to rectify the application forms will remain available from December 12 to 13.

UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted from January, 01 to 19 at various exam centres. Candidates can download their admit cards one week before the exam. The date of releasing the admit card will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to submit their applications to appear in the exam.

Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

Pattern of Examination

The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiplechoice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

Marks Marks Number of Questions

MCQ Total duration 100 50 The questions in Paper I intend to assess

the teaching/ research aptitude of the

candidate. It will primarily be designed to

test reasoning ability, reading

comprehension, divergent thinking and

general awareness of the Candidate. 03 hours (180

minutes) without

any break.

200 100 This is based on the subject selected by the

candidate and will assess domain

knowledge.

UGC NET December 2024: How to apply?

Candidates can apply for UGC - NET December 2024 through the “Online” mode only through the

website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

Provide essential details such as e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online

Application Form while registering

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UGC NET December 2024: Application Fee