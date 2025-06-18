WBCAP 2025 Registration begins for UG admission across West Bengal, how to apply, eligibility, fee WBCAP UG 2025 Registration window has been activated. All those seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can submit their application forms by visiting the official website -wbcap.in. Check direct link here.

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, started the online application procedure for undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2025 today, June 18, at 2 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - wbcap.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is July 1st, and there is no application fee.

On July 5, the department will release the merit and seat allocation list for each institute. Following this, the candidates will be able to register themselves against the seat allotment from July 5 to 12. Publication of institution-wise and course or programme-wise seat allotment in the upgrade round is on July 17, 2025.

Who is eligible?

Any candidate who has passed Higher Secondary or equivalent examination (from a recognised board/council) may register in the Centralised Admission Portal, subject to certain restrictions in terms of the year of passing as set by the concerned Universities.

WBCAP UG 2025 Registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website - wbcap.in.

Click on 'WBCAP UG 2025 Registration'.

Click on 'register' now.

Enter your details such as name, personal and academic details.

Upload required documents, pay application fee, and click on 'submit'.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Do I need to apply separately for each college even after applying in the Central Admission portal?

No. The candidate needs to apply only once in the Undergraduate Centralised Admission Portal and will have to report to college once online provisional admission process is complete and the candidate is called for physical verification in the respective college.

How will a candidate apply for courses and colleges after registration?

The candidate will be able to choose a college/ institute for a specific course as desired by the candidate among the available courses by using the ''Search'' option/tab.

Direct link to apply online