Update: AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Merit List Available

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: The National Eligibility Entrance Test- Post Graduate or NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results for round 3 have been announced by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC. Candidates who applied for the Round 3 counselling can download their results through the official website of AACCC, aacc.gov.in. According to the official website, the reporting process will start at 3 PM today, November 18 and will conclude at 5 PM on November 23.

How to download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of AACCC, aaccc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your roll number, password, security pin and click on the sign in button

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Candidates can download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result and save it for future reference

What's next?

According to the schedule, the stary vacancy round choice filling process will start on November 30 and will conclude on December 3, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be completed between December 4 and 5. The result will be announced on December 6, 2023, and reporting at the allotted institute will be done from December 7 to December 13.