UGC NET December 2025 results expected to be announced today - normalisation procedure, how to download, more UGC NET December 2025 results are expected to be announced today, February 21. All those who are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET 2025 results are advised to stay tuned to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in for latest updates.

UGC NET December 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission -National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2025 for Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and Colleges. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2025 exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once out.

When will UGC NET December 2025 results be out?

UGC NET 2024 Dec session exam was conducted between January 3 and January 27, 2025, at several centres across the country in CBT mode for 85 subjects. The provisional answer keys for the same have already been released by the exam authority. The candidates were allowed to raise objections by February 3. Now, based on the final answer keys, the results will be announced. It is expected that the testing agency will release UGC NET 2024 Dec session answer keys and results altogether.

According to reports, the UGC NET results 2025 will be announced today, February 21. However, there is no confirmation of the time. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to check their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UGC NET December 2025 results?

Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET December 2025 results'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials, and submit.

UGC NET December 2025 results will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET December 2025 results for future reference

What is normalisation procedure?

The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence.

Percentile Scores: Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score instead of the raw marks of the candidate shall be used for preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties. The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total number of the candidates appeared in the ‘Session'.