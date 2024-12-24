UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip out, here's direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (December 24) released the city intimation slip for the UGC NET December exam. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can download it by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After downloading the exam city slip, candidates can view their exam city and arrange transportation to reach the location. The admit card will be issued shortly, but it is important to note that the city slip is not the admit card.

To download the exam city slip, candidates will need their application number, date of birth and security pin.

When will the exams be held?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET December 2024 exam for 85 subjects through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in various cities across the country from 3 January 2025 to 16 January 2025. The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts– the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The official notification states that, "Candidates please note that this is not the admit card for the examination. It is an advance notice for the allocation of the city of the examination center for the convenience of the candidates."

UGC NET December 2024 exam city intimation slip: How to download

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link 'Click here to download city intimation slip' in the notification section on the homepage.

After this, it will take you to the new page, where you have to enter the application number, DOB etc.

Then your city intimation slip will appear on your screen.

Download it and see your exam city.

Also Read: UGC NET December 2024 admit card likely to be released soon, check subject-wise exam schedule

Also Read: UGC NET December 2024: NTA releases schedule, check subject-wise exam date here