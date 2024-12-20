Friday, December 20, 2024
     
UGC NET December 2024 admit card likely to be released soon, check subject-wise exam schedule

UGC NET December 2024 admit card will be released soon on the official website. Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of UGC for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 11:12 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 11:57 IST
UGC NET December 2024 admit card date and time
Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET December 2024 admit card soon

UGC NET December 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2024 December cycle exam schedule. All those who have registered for the exam can check and download the UGC NET 2024 exam dates from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET 2024 exam for the December cycle will begin on January 3, and continue till January 16. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted from January 1 to 19.

When will the UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip, and admit card be out?

According to the official notice, the notification regarding the intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA website prior eight days (tentatively on December 25) of the UGC NET Dec Exam 2024. 

Notably, The exam city slip gives information about the exam city to the candidates. This slip is issued before the admit card so that the candidates can select their exam city and prepare for travel.

UGC NET 2024 admit card expected date

UGC NET 2024 admit card is expected to be released 3-4 days before the exam. However, the testing agency has not specified any date. Once the exam city slip is out, the admit card will be uploaded two to three days after the publication of it.  Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of UGC for the latest updates.

The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, exam center address, special instructions and other important information. Without the admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam, so it is important to download it correctly and bring it on the day of the exam.

Notably, the NET exam is conducted for eligibility as an Assistant Professor and for PhD admission.

Subject-wise UGC NET 2024 exam schedule

Date of Exam

Subject Code

 SHIFT – 1 (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Subject Code

 SHIFT – 2 (03:00 PM to 06:00 PM)
03 January 2025 014 Public Administration 001

Economics / Rural Economics /Co- operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development

Economics / Business Economics
03 January 2025 009 Education 066 Museology & Conservation
06 January 2025 087 Computer Science and Applications 002 Political Science
06 January 2025 042 Persian 072 Comparative Literature
06 January 2025 041 Russian -- --
06 January 2025 019 Bengali -- --
06 January 2025 032 Chinese -- --
06 January 2025 043 Rajasthani -- --
06 January 2025 049 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 030 English
07 January 2025 008 Commerce 100 Yoga
 07 January 2025 -- -- 030 English
January 8 020 Hindi 036 Assamese
January 8 035 Manipuri 095 Santali
January 8 021 Kannada 010 Social Work
January 8 -- -- 012 Home Science
January 8 -- -- 016 Music
January 8 -- -- 046

Adult Education/ Continuing

Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education.
January 8 -- -- 050 Indian Culture
January 8 -- -- 060

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
January 8 -- -- 067 Archaeology
09 January 2025 024 Punjabi 018 Maithili
09 January 026 Tamil 029 Arabic
09 January 080 Geography 037 Gujarati
09 January 038 Marathi 017

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
09 January 023 Oriya 027 Telugu
09 January -- -- 047 Physical Education
09 January -- -- 073 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/Agama).
09 January -- -- 105 Ayurveda Biology
09 January -- -- 104 Disaster Management
10 January 2025 006 History 011 Defence and Strategic Studies
10 January 083 Pali 015 Population Studies
10 January 091 Prakrit 031 Linguistics
10 January 094 Bodo 004 Psychology
10 January -- -- 007 Anthropology
10 January -- -- 079 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
10 January -- -- 081 Social Medicine & Community Health
10 January -- -- 082 Forensic Science
10 January -- -- 093 Tourism Administration and Management
15 January 025 Sanskrit 103 Indian Knowledge System
15 Jan 063 Mass Communication and Journalism 022 Malayalam
15 Jan 045 Japanese 028 Urdu
15 Jan 065 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre 055 Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management
15 Jan 088 Electronic Science 068 Criminology
15 Jan 074 Women Studies 070 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
15 Jan 058 Law 071 Folk Literature
15 Jan 034 Nepali 085 Konkani
15 Jan -- -- 089 Environmental Sciences
16 January 2025 005 Sociology 059 Library and Information Science
16 Jan 044 German 090 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies,American Studies.
16 Jan 101 Sindhi 092 Human Rights and Duties
16 Jan 039 French (French Version) 102 Hindu Studies
16 Jan -- -- 033 Dogri
16 Jan -- -- 040 Spanish
16 Jan -- -- 062 Comparative Study of Religions
16 Jan -- -- 003 Philosophy
16 Jan -- -- 084 Kashmiri

 

 

