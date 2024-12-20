UGC NET December 2024 admit card likely to be released soon, check subject-wise exam schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET December 2024 admit card soon

UGC NET December 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2024 December cycle exam schedule. All those who have registered for the exam can check and download the UGC NET 2024 exam dates from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET 2024 exam for the December cycle will begin on January 3, and continue till January 16. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted from January 1 to 19.

When will the UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip, and admit card be out?

According to the official notice, the notification regarding the intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA website prior eight days (tentatively on December 25) of the UGC NET Dec Exam 2024.

Notably, The exam city slip gives information about the exam city to the candidates. This slip is issued before the admit card so that the candidates can select their exam city and prepare for travel.

UGC NET 2024 admit card expected date

UGC NET 2024 admit card is expected to be released 3-4 days before the exam. However, the testing agency has not specified any date. Once the exam city slip is out, the admit card will be uploaded two to three days after the publication of it. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of UGC for the latest updates.

The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, exam center address, special instructions and other important information. Without the admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam, so it is important to download it correctly and bring it on the day of the exam.

Notably, the NET exam is conducted for eligibility as an Assistant Professor and for PhD admission.

Subject-wise UGC NET 2024 exam schedule