UGC NET December 2024 admit card likely to be released soon, check subject-wise exam schedule

UGC NET December 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2024 December cycle exam schedule. All those who have registered for the exam can check and download the UGC NET 2024 exam dates from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
According to the official schedule, the UGC NET 2024 exam for the December cycle will begin on January 3, and continue till January 16. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted from January 1 to 19.
When will the UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip, and admit card be out?
According to the official notice, the notification regarding the intimation of the City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA website prior eight days (tentatively on December 25) of the UGC NET Dec Exam 2024.
Notably, The exam city slip gives information about the exam city to the candidates. This slip is issued before the admit card so that the candidates can select their exam city and prepare for travel.
UGC NET 2024 admit card expected date
UGC NET 2024 admit card is expected to be released 3-4 days before the exam. However, the testing agency has not specified any date. Once the exam city slip is out, the admit card will be uploaded two to three days after the publication of it. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of UGC for the latest updates.
The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, exam center address, special instructions and other important information. Without the admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam, so it is important to download it correctly and bring it on the day of the exam.
Notably, the NET exam is conducted for eligibility as an Assistant Professor and for PhD admission.
Subject-wise UGC NET 2024 exam schedule
|Date of Exam
|
Subject Code
|SHIFT – 1 (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM)
|
Subject Code
|SHIFT – 2 (03:00 PM to 06:00 PM)
|03 January 2025
|014
|Public Administration
|001
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co- operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development
Economics / Business Economics
|03 January 2025
|009
|Education
|066
|Museology & Conservation
|06 January 2025
|087
|Computer Science and Applications
|002
|Political Science
|06 January 2025
|042
|Persian
|072
|Comparative Literature
|06 January 2025
|041
|Russian
|--
|--
|06 January 2025
|019
|Bengali
|--
|--
|06 January 2025
|032
|Chinese
|--
|--
|06 January 2025
|043
|Rajasthani
|--
|--
|06 January 2025
|049
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|030
|English
|07 January 2025
|008
|Commerce
|100
|Yoga
|07 January 2025
|--
|--
|030
|English
|January 8
|020
|Hindi
|036
|Assamese
|January 8
|035
|Manipuri
|095
|Santali
|January 8
|021
|Kannada
|010
|Social Work
|January 8
|--
|--
|012
|Home Science
|January 8
|--
|--
|016
|Music
|January 8
|--
|--
|046
|
Adult Education/ Continuing
Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education.
|January 8
|--
|--
|050
|Indian Culture
|January 8
|--
|--
|060
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|January 8
|--
|--
|067
|Archaeology
|09 January 2025
|024
|Punjabi
|018
|Maithili
|09 January
|026
|Tamil
|029
|Arabic
|09 January
|080
|Geography
|037
|Gujarati
|09 January
|038
|Marathi
|017
|
Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
|09 January
|023
|Oriya
|027
|Telugu
|09 January
|--
|--
|047
|Physical Education
|09 January
|--
|--
|073
|Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/Agama).
|09 January
|--
|--
|105
|Ayurveda Biology
|09 January
|--
|--
|104
|Disaster Management
|10 January 2025
|006
|History
|011
|Defence and Strategic Studies
|10 January
|083
|Pali
|015
|Population Studies
|10 January
|091
|Prakrit
|031
|Linguistics
|10 January
|094
|Bodo
|004
|Psychology
|10 January
|--
|--
|007
|Anthropology
|10 January
|--
|--
|079
|Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|10 January
|--
|--
|081
|Social Medicine & Community Health
|10 January
|--
|--
|082
|Forensic Science
|10 January
|--
|--
|093
|Tourism Administration and Management
|15 January
|025
|Sanskrit
|103
|Indian Knowledge System
|15 Jan
|063
|Mass Communication and Journalism
|022
|Malayalam
|15 Jan
|045
|Japanese
|028
|Urdu
|15 Jan
|065
|Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
|055
|Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management
|15 Jan
|088
|Electronic Science
|068
|Criminology
|15 Jan
|074
|Women Studies
|070
|Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|15 Jan
|058
|Law
|071
|Folk Literature
|15 Jan
|034
|Nepali
|085
|Konkani
|15 Jan
|--
|--
|089
|Environmental Sciences
|16 January 2025
|005
|Sociology
|059
|Library and Information Science
|16 Jan
|044
|German
|090
|Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies,American Studies.
|16 Jan
|101
|Sindhi
|092
|Human Rights and Duties
|16 Jan
|039
|French (French Version)
|102
|Hindu Studies
|16 Jan
|--
|--
|033
|Dogri
|16 Jan
|--
|--
|040
|Spanish
|16 Jan
|--
|--
|062
|Comparative Study of Religions
|16 Jan
|--
|--
|003
|Philosophy
|16 Jan
|--
|--
|084
|Kashmiri