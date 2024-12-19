UGC NET December 2024: NTA releases schedule, check subject-wise exam date here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024: The National Examination Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam for the UGC NET December 2024 will be held from January 3, 2025, to January 16, 2025.

Notably, the admit card will be issued before the exam. Candidates can also get all the information related to the exam by visiting the official website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Check subject-wise exam date here

UGC NET exam city slip 2024

NTA will soon release the exam city slip for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. This exam city slip is expected to be released by next week. Candidates who have applied for UGC NET December 2024 exam can download it from the official website of NTA ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam city slip gives information about the exam city to the candidates. This slip is issued before the admit card, so that the candidates can select their exam city and prepare for travel. It provides information about the center of the examination so that the candidates do not face any problem in reaching the exam center.

How to download UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip

Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Enter your application number and date of birth to download the exam city slip.

The slip will contain information about the exam center and city.

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card

The admit Card will be released about a week before the exam. The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, exam center address, special instructions and other important information. Without the admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam, so it is important to download it correctly and bring it on the day of the exam.

Notably, the NET exam is conducted for eligibility as an Assistant Professor and for PhD admission.

Exam Details

UGC NET Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

180 minutes (3 hours) Exam Mode: The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Exam Structure

Paper 1: This paper will be of objective type (MCQ) questions. It will have questions from general studies such as education, reasoning, general knowledge, and research methodology etc. Paper 2: This paper will have questions related to the candidate's selected subject. This paper will evaluate the candidate's expertise and subject knowledge.

