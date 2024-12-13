UGC NET December 2024 application correction window opens, know what can be edited?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December application correction window opens

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today opened the application correction window for the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). Candidates who applied for the UGC NET 2024 December exam, and wish to correct their application forms, can do so through the online mode. The UGC NET December 2024 application correction window will remain open till tomorrow, December 14. Candidates can edit their application form with a particular fee amount at the official website–ugcnet.nta.ac.in before the closure of correction window.

In order to correct UGC NET December 2024 application forms, the candidates are required to log in using the application number, date of birth and password followed by the Captcha code for final verification.

UGC NET December 2024: What can be edited?

Notably, candidates are not allowed to edit every field. Those who have verified using their Aadhar Card cannot edit their name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent or correspondence address, or exam city, however, categories like date of birth, category, father’s name, and mother’s name.

UGC NET December 2024: Steps to correct submitted application forms

Open the ugcnet.nta.ac.in official webpage. Select the link that reads, "Correction Window of Online Application form." Enter your application number, password, and security pin to log in. Select the link labeled "Correction in application form." Click the agreement box after reading the instructions. Make the necessary adjustments. If there is an additional fee, pay it. Save the form, then submit it.

UGC NET December 2024: Exam date

UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted between January 1 and January 19 at various exam centres. Once the edit window is completed, candidates will be intimated about the exam city slip and admit cards thereafter.