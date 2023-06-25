TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2023 result out on tspolycet.nic.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : TS POLYCET TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2023 download

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2023 result: Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the first phase seat allotment results for TSPOLYCET-2023 (Engineering State Rank Holders). Candidates can download their results by accessing the official website of tspolycet.nic.in.

Candidates can complete the self-reporting process and remit their application fees through the candidates' login. Candidates who fail to submit self-reporting and fee payment before June 29, 2023, their allotment shall be canceled. If a candidate is not satisfied with the allotment seat then he can appear for the final round of counseling process.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of TS Polycet - tspolycet.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS POLYCET college wise seat allotment' After clicking on the college wise allotment list, you will have to select the college name and click on the 'show allotment' button TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2023 will be displayed on the screen

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2023: Important Dates

Seat allotment date for first phase - June 25, 2023 online seat acceptance and physical reporting - June 25, 2023 Last date of online seat acceptance and physics reporting - June 29, 2023

Candidates who participated in the first phase of counseling process should note that the seat allotment is based on the rank secured in the entrance exam and reservation policies. Category-wise reservation rules are applied processing the seat allotment list.