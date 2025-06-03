TS ICET hall ticket 2025 released, exam on June 8 and 9: How to download TS ICET hall ticket 2025 has been released. Candidates who are eligible for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check how to download, exam date, and other relevant information.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 admit card. Candidates who are eligible for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - icet.tgche.ac.in. The facility of downloading the TG Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test admit card will remain available till the exam day.

TS ICET exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9 in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning Shift: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM; Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM. The candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the exam. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by following the instructions given below.

How to download TS ICET hall ticket 2025?

Visit the official website- icet.tgche.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS ICET 2025 hall ticket'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details.

TS ICET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and save TS ICET 2025 hall ticket for future reference.

TS ICET 2025 exam pattern

TS ICET 2025 exam will have three sections: Section A – Analytical Ability, Section B – Mathematical Ability, and Section C – Communication Ability. The exam will be an objective type test, and the questions will be of multiple choice. Out of the options given, the candidate has to choose the correct answer. The exam will have 200 questions of one mark each. Candidates can access the official TG ICET mock tests at the official website to get familiar with the test software to be used by Mahatma Gandhi University.

