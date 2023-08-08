TS ECET 2023 seat allotment result announced on tsecet.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS ECET 2023 seat allotment result announced at tsecet.nic.in

TS ECET 2023 seat allotment result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the results of state Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2023) seat allotment today, August 8. All those who registered for the lateral entry admissions into various courses can check their result from the official website of TSCET, tsecet.nic.in.

The results for TS ECET entrance exam was released on June 13, 2023. The TS ECT 2023 examination was conducted on May 20 from 9 am to 12 noon. Earlier, the exam conducting body released the TS ECET 2023 Preliminary Key and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27.

ALSO READ | Delhi University fills up 87% seats in first round of undergraduate admission; details here

TS ECET 2023 seat allotment: How to download?

Visit the official website of TSCET, tsecet.nic.in. Click on the candidate's login Enter your login number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, captcha and other details TS ECET 2023 seat allotment will appear on the screen View and download TS ECET 2023 seat allotment for future reference

TS ECET 2023 seat allotment: What's next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first phase round seat allotment will have to pay application fee and report to the designated college between August 8 and 12. Registration, slot booking for the final phase allotment will start from August 20. The results for the final phase provisional admsisison will be declared on August 26 based on the preferneces made by the candidates and availability of seats.

ALSO READ | CSAB 2023 special round 1 result to be declared today; check counselling dates and latest updates

TS ECET 2023 seat allotment: Fee

The candidates from SC, ST category will have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000/- and other would have to pay Rs. 1000 along with a tuition fee where the academic fee will be paid by the candidate is less than the said amount. The fee of Rs. 5,000 or 10,000 will be refunded if the candidate report to the allotted college after the final phase.