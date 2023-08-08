CSAB 2023 special round 1 result to be declared today; check counselling dates and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CSAB 2023 special round 1 result today

CSAB 2023 special round 1 result: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will release the seat allotment result of CSAB special round 1 2023 today, August 8. The candidates will be able to check the result at csab.nic.in.Through this round, the board will fill up the vacant seats in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GIFTs).

CSAB 2023 special round 1 result: What's next?

While appearing for the CSAB special counselling 2023, the candidates will have five options, including freeze, slide, float, surrender, and withdraw. The freeze option will be for those who are satisfied with the allotted program and institute. The Slide' option will be for those who wish to choose a better program provided there is a vacancy available in the allotted college in the CSAB special round 2.

Candidates who select the "freeze" option will have to accept the assigned program and college, but they should note that they may receive an alternate program and/or alternative institute in the following rounds.

ALSO READ | Delhi University Admission 2023: Round 1 vacant list released at admission.uod.ac.in, check college wise list

Candidates who choose the "surrender" option will not be given the allotted seat. However, they will be qualified for CSAB Special Round 2. The candidates who select the "withdraw" option agree to surrender their assigned seat and forfeit their right to participate in the CSAB special round 2.

The facility for applying to the 'surrender' and withdraw options will be available until 3 p.m. on August 12. Those who are not allotted seats can select the 'exit' option to opt out of the counseling process.

The selected candidates will have to report online, pay the admission fee, and upload the required documents from August 8 to 12. The candidates will have to respond to any queries raised by the college or institute by August 12 at 5 p.m. The candidates will have to report to the designated colleges between August 14 and 21.