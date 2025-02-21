TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration ends today- here’s how to apply, fee and more TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration window will be closed today, February 21. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can submit their application forms before the closure of application window. Check details here.

Anna University will close the registration window for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET), and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2025) today, February 21. Candidates who are seeking admission to various postgraduate programmes can submit their application forms before the application window closes.

How to apply?

To submit the application forms, the candidates are required to visit the official website, tancet.anauniv.edu and follow the below-mentioned steps.

1. Click on the notification on the link labelled 'Click Here' for TANCET 2025 registration.

2. Complete the one-time registration to generate login credentials.

3. Use generated credentials to log in with your email ID and password.

4. Fill in your personal and academic information in the TANCET application form, select your preferred exam city, and upload your photograph, signature, and community certificate.

5. Finally, pay the TANCET application fee.

Documents Required

While submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to upload the following documents.

Photograph of the candidate (Width 200px*Hight: 70px)

Signature of the candidate (Width 200px*Hight: 300px

Community certificate (if claiming reservation)

Registration Fee

For TANCET

For all candidates - Rs 1,000/-

For SC/ST/SCA - Rs 500/-

CEETA PG

For all candidates -Rs 1,944/-

For SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu - Rs 972/-

Will the University extend the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration date?

There is no update on extending the TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 registration deadlines. Currently, the official website is not functioning, which is causing issues for students. When visiting the official website, it indicates, "This site can’t be reached: tancet.annauniv.edu unexpectedly closed the connection." As a result, we can anticipate an extension for the submission of application forms. Candidates are advised to remain calm and revisit the official website after some time. For updates, stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for future reference.