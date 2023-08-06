Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list out on tnmedicalselection.net, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment result available on tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 6. Candidates can download the TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results at the official website of tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list: How to download

Visit the official website of tnmedicalselection.net Click on the undergraduate courses tab and navigate to the link of Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list Click on the notification link that reads, 'MBBS/BDS (Management Quota) course session 2023-2024 provisional list of candidates allotted on August 6. It will take you to a PDF Download and save Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list for future reference

ALSO READ| NEET PG 2023 counselling: First seat allotment list to be released on August 7, details here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023: When will provisional allotment letter be released

According to the latest updates, the candidates will be able to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 allotment letter betwen August 7 and August 11. Candidates who received an allotment in the first round should report to their designated institutes by August 11 at 5 PM. The document verification of the selected candidates will be conducted at the colleges that have been allocated.

ALSO READ | UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result declared at upneet.gov.in

Candidates should note that it is essential to bring their original documents to college, scanned copy of their documents for verification. Candidates can visit the official website for more queries and details.