NEET PG 2023 counselling: First seat allotment list to be released on August 7, details here

NEET PG 2023 counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the first seat allotment list for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. According to the official updates, the list will be out on Monday, August 7. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results through the official website at mcc.nic.in, once released.

NEET PG 2023 counselling: What's next after the seat allotment list?

After the declaration of the NEET PG 2023 counselling first seat allotment list, the candidates will have to upload the documents on the MCC portal on August 8. The selected candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between August 8 to August 14. The registration window will be activated between August 17 and August 22. The list to the seat allotment for round 2 will be published on August 25.

NEET PG 2023 counselling: How to download?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment list' It will take you to a new PDF where candidates can check their result Download and save NEET PG 2023 counselling first allotment list for future reference

NEET PG 2023 counselling consists four rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round, and Online Stray Vacancy Round. If a candidate meet the eligibility criteria, they may apply for the counselling round. For more latest updates, visit the official website.