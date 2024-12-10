Students will be allowed to appear for CUET-UG in any subject from 2025, confirms UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Students will be allowed to appear for CUET-UG in any subject.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is making big changes to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes in different colleges. According to the UGC chief, Jagadesh Kumar, from next year, students will have the freedom to appear for CUET-UG in any subject they choose, regardless of what they studied in class 12. From 2025 onwards, the CUET will only be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. That's not all - the commission has also increased the number of subjects from 37 to 63. This means students will have more options to choose when selecting their subjects for their exams. All CUET-UG exams are to have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, with optional questions.

On December 10, the UGC chief informed about the formation of a committee that will evaluate various aspects of the CUET UG, and PG exam process including test structure, syllabus alignment, and logistics. The commission will soon release its draft proposal detailing the revised guidelines for conducting CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025, inviting feedback and suggestions from students, parents, teachers and institutions.

ALSO READ | CUET-UG, PG exam syllabus to be revised next year, confirms UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

ALSO READ | UGC warns students, institutions against fake and misleading notices on online and ODL programmes

What new changes are to be made in the CUET UG 2025?

• Exam Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

• Number of Subjects: 63 subjects (increased from 37)

• Exam Sections: Four sections - Languages, Domain-Specific, and General Awareness

• Language Section: Divided into two subparts - Section IA with 13 languages and Section IB with 20 languages

• Total Marks: 800 marks

• Marking Scheme: +5 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each incorrect answer, and 0 marks for unattempted questions

Note: This information is based on the previous year's notification and the recent announcement. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website. Once the detailed information brochure is out, they will be able to check the new guidelines for the exam.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results. The exam was conducted in hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi a night before it was to be held citing logistical reasons.

CUET was introduced as a step towards standardising the admission process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes across universities, Kumar said.

"CUET has provided a level playing field for students from diverse educational boards and socio-economic backgrounds, ensuring equal opportunity for all aspirants.

Last year, 283 universities adopted CUET, and the number of registered candidates was 13,47,820. "By encouraging universities to adopt a single, national-level entrance test, CUET has streamlined admissions, reduced the reliance on varying cut-offs, and made the admission process transparent and technology-driven," he said.