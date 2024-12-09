CUET-UG, PG exam syllabus to be revised next year, confirms UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has announced that several changes will be implemented in the CUET-UG and PG starting in the 2025 edition. According to the information shared by the UGC chief, the changes in the syllabus will be made in 2025 following a review by an expert panel. The commission had constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET UG and PG.

While talking to news agency PTI, the UGC chief stated that based on feedback from past years, it is also essential to continuously improve the examination process to provide a better, more efficient and conducive environment for students taking CUET. In this spirit, the UGC has constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and CUET-PG for 2025. "The committee has examined various aspects of the test, such as its structure, number of papers, duration of test papers, syllabus alignment and operational logistics. The commission considered these recommendations in a recent meeting," he added.

Draft proposal to be released