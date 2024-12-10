UGC warns students, institutions against fake and misleading notices on online and ODL programmes

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA UGC logo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students and institutions against fake and misleading notices on online and open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. The warning came after the commission noticed fake public notices being circulated on social media.

The official notice states, "The UGC has observed that false and misleading public notices are being disseminated on social media regarding programs available in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online (OL) formats."

ALSO READ | UGC NET December 2024: Registration window closes today- fees, age limit, relaxation

The commission has cautioned students and institutions against such notices issued by unauthorized persons, institutions, or organisations. All stakeholders have been advised to refrain from engaging in such unauthorized communications.

Rely only on THESE official websites

The commission has further informed that it officially publishes notifications solely on its official website, ugc.gov.in and specific related to ODL and OL programs are published through the UGC DEB portal, deb.ugc.in. These websites represent the only credible sources for public notices, and information pertaining to the UGC.

UGC asks stakeholders to report fake notices

The commission further asked students and HEIs to report such instances for ‘appropriate’ action. “This notice is issued in the public interest to ensure awareness and any such instances of violations noticed may be reported to the UGC for appropriate action.”, the commission said in the official notice.