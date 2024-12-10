Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
UGC warns students, institutions against fake and misleading notices on online and ODL programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to students and institutions regarding deceptive and misleading notices related to online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs. Read more about it here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 13:00 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 13:18 IST
UGC
Image Source : WIKIPEDIA UGC logo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students and institutions against fake and misleading notices on online and open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. The warning came after the commission noticed fake public notices being circulated on social media.

The official notice states, "The UGC has observed that false and misleading public notices are being disseminated on social media regarding programs available in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online (OL) formats."

ALSO READ | UGC NET December 2024: Registration window closes today- fees, age limit, relaxation

The commission has cautioned students and institutions against such notices issued by unauthorized persons, institutions, or organisations. All stakeholders have been advised to refrain from engaging in such unauthorized communications. 

Rely only on THESE official websites

The commission has further informed that it officially publishes notifications solely on its official website, ugc.gov.in and specific related to ODL and OL programs are published through the UGC DEB portal, deb.ugc.in. These websites represent the only credible sources for public notices, and information pertaining to the UGC. 

UGC asks stakeholders to report fake notices

The commission further asked students and HEIs to report such instances for ‘appropriate’ action. “This notice is issued in the public interest to ensure awareness and any such instances of violations noticed may be reported to the UGC for appropriate action.”, the commission said in the official notice. 

 

