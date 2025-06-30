South Calcutta Law College suspends classes indefinitely following gang rape, college to remain closed South Calcutta Law College has suspended classes indefinitely following the gangrape that happened last week. According to the notice, all B.A.LL.B and LL.M (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended, and the College Premises will remain closed for all Students.

South Calcutta Law College has suspended all B.A.LL.B and LL.M (General and Honours) classes following a gang rape incident that occurred last week. According to an official notice, all classes for B.A.LL.B and LL.M (General and Honours) will be suspended, and the college premises will remain closed to students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body. This notice has been published on the college's official website. Earlier on Monday, students from the law college submitted a deputation to the principal, expressing their concerns about safety on campus and demanding structural reforms.

Four arrested

A 24-year-old victim of the college was allegedly rapped by two senior students, and an alumnus of the institute in the guard’s room on June 25. Following on her complaint, the police have arrested four prime accused- Monojit Mishra, the two other students and the security guard - in connection with the crime. The Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the case, have sealed the union room, the guard's room and the gates of the college as a part of their investigation. A team of National Commission for Women led by Dr Archana Majumdar today visited the Law College in Kolkata because of alleged gang rape incident.

"The guard room, union room, one washroom and a gate have been sealed as a part of our probe into the matter. These rooms were the place where she was tortured by the three accused," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said, reported PTI.