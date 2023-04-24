OJEE admit card 2023 released at ojee.nic.in, check exam schedule, and direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OJEE admit card 2023 download link activated

OJEE admit card 2023 download link: The Joint Entrance Exam 2023 (OJEE - 2023) admit card has been released by the Odisha Department of Skill Development and Technical Education. Candidates who applied for OJEE 2023 can download their call letters from the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in using their credentials on the login page.

According to the exam schedule, OJEE 2023 exam will be conducted from May 08 to 15, 2023 in three shifts - Morning, Afternoon, and Evening. Candidates can download their admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

OJEE admit card 2023: How to download?

Candidates can visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'OJEE admit card 2023'

Enter application number, date of birth, verification code, and click on the login

OJEE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download OJEE admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

OJEE 2023 exam timetable

Exam Date Shift 1 9.00 AM – 11.00 AM Shift 2 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM Shift 3 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM May 8 LE Tech (Diploma) LE Tech (Diploma) LE Tech (Diploma) May 9 MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.) MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.) M. Tech (11 Subjects) M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Pharm (1 hour), B.CAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design) May 11 MBA MBA (1 Hour Duration) LE Tech (B.Sc.), B.CAT (Film Editing) May 12 B. Pharm B. Pharm B. Pharm May 15 LE Tech (Diploma) (1 Hour Duration) LE Pharm, Integrated MBA --

About Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2023)

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2023) is being conducted for admission to various courses such as B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm. Candidates can check Date, Shift and Centre on their admit cards. The link to the OJEE admit card 2023 can be accessed by clicking on the given link.

