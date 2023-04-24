KCET 2023 Registration last date extended till April 25; Direct link, important dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCET 2023 Registration deadline extended

KCET 2023 Application Form: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the application last date for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 till April 25. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can fill the Karnataka UGCET application form online through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in upto 11 AM. Applicants can submit the application fee upto 5:30 PM on April 25, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for BSc (Nursing) courses can also fill the KCET 2023 exam form by 11 AM, tomorrow. KEA conducts KCET 2023 exam to offer admission to candidates in various undergraduate programmes offered by the Government, University, Private Aided, Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in the State of Karnataka.

While the KCET 2023 examination for Biology and Mathematics is scheduled on May 20, the Kannada language test will be held on May 22, 2023. The UGCET 2023 answer key will be released on May 25 and the KCET result will be declared on June 12, 2023.

KCET 2023 Application Form: Online Registration Steps

Students can follow the steps provided here to fill the KCET 2023 Application Form online on the official website.

Visit the official website of the KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'KCET 2023 registration' link.

Read the instructions carefully before filling out the KCET 2023 Application Form.

Enter the basic details and generate login credentials.

Pay the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the online application and download the confirmation page for further reference

