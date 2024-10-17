NTA to declare UGC NET June 2024 Result tomorrow, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET June 2024 Result tomorrow, October 18.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the NTA UGC NET June 2024 Result tomorrow, October 18. Candidates who appeared in the NET June 2024 exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, ugc.net.ac.in.

In a post on the microblogging website, X, formerly known as Twitter, the testing agency informed the date of releasing the results. The post reads, 'NTA will declare the Result of UGC NET June 2024 by 18th October 2024'.

After the tentative answer key was released on September 9 and 11, the UGC NET 2024 final answer key which serves as the foundation for the results—has already been made accessible. Candidates can calculate their marks using the final answer keys. The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted in the form of a computer-based test (CBT) on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website of NTA

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2024 Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your credentials and click on 'submit'

UGC NET June 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Alternative websites

nta.ac.in

ugcnet.nta.ac.in

ugcnet.ntaonline.in

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Cut Off

The testing agency will release the category-wise UGC NET June 2024 cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and JRF along with the result.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: What is the reservation policy?

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC-NCL: 27%

General-EWS: 10%

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Qualifying Marks

General category candidates are required to score at least 40% marks in both papers in the UGC NET, and those belonging to the reserved category must score a minimum of 35% marks to clear the exam. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.